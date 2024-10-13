Carnegie Investment Counsel Cuts Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Carnegie Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $25,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Folketrygdfondet boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,275,000 after acquiring an additional 124,770 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,857,000 after buying an additional 823,036 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,254,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,242,000 after buying an additional 58,935 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after buying an additional 3,151,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,373,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,697,000 after acquiring an additional 172,003 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $120.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.02. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $92.94 and a 52 week high of $148.15. The company has a market cap of $538.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.06). Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 87.43%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.66%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

