Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $29.43 Million Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $29,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ANSYS by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,234,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,553,058,000 after buying an additional 73,585 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 607,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,985,000 after purchasing an additional 22,836 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ANSYS by 1.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,892 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $136,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in ANSYS by 1.1% during the second quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 398,560 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 152 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.61, for a total value of $47,668.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,404.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $335.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ANSS

ANSYS Price Performance

ANSS stock opened at $330.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.31, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $258.01 and a 52-week high of $364.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $317.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $323.18.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.58. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $594.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.