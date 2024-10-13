Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $8.11 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 17.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Group Foundation acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Honeywell International from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Honeywell International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.56.

Honeywell International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $215.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $203.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.24. The company has a market cap of $140.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.38%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

