Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised Carrier Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $79.50.

CARR stock opened at $81.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $82.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.54 and a 200 day moving average of $66.38. The company has a market cap of $73.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.27%.

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 4.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 139.7% in the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $58,415,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,218,000 after purchasing an additional 609,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

