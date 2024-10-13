Cartesi (CTSI) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.52 Million

Cartesi (CTSI) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 13th. Over the last week, Cartesi has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Cartesi token can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $106.83 million and approximately $3.52 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.66 or 0.00253401 BTC.

Cartesi was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,138,264 tokens. The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cartesi is cartesi.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi (CTSI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cartesi has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 834,051,264.3216836 in circulation. The last known price of Cartesi is 0.13330316 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 185 active market(s) with $3,173,282.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cartesi.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cartesi using one of the exchanges listed above.

