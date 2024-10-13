Cashaa (CAS) Price Tops $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

Cashaa (CAS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. Cashaa has a total market cap of $3.08 million and $122,931.52 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cashaa has traded 5% higher against the dollar. One Cashaa token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cashaa alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00253518 BTC.

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa’s genesis date was October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. The official website for Cashaa is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Cashaa is community.cashaa.com.

Cashaa Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa (CAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cashaa has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Cashaa is 0.00432915 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $126,308.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cashaa.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cashaa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cashaa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.