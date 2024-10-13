Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 151.4% from the September 15th total of 3,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Catalyst Bancorp stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLST – Free Report) by 165.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,912 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Bancorp makes up 2.5% of Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 3.54% of Catalyst Bancorp worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

CLST opened at $11.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.13 and a beta of 0.12. Catalyst Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $12.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Catalyst Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CLST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter.

Catalyst Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Catalyst Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Louisiana. The company accepts various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand and NOW accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

