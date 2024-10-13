Catizen (CATI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $75.53 Million

Catizen (CATI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 13th. During the last week, Catizen has traded down 11.3% against the dollar. Catizen has a total market cap of $127.73 million and $75.53 million worth of Catizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Catizen token can currently be bought for $0.46 or 0.00000728 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000077 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $158.57 or 0.00253518 BTC.

About Catizen

Catizen’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,426,912 tokens. Catizen’s official message board is medium.com/catizen. The official website for Catizen is catizen.ai. Catizen’s official Twitter account is @catizenai.

Catizen Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Catizen (CATI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the TON platform. Catizen has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 280,426,912 in circulation. The last known price of Catizen is 0.45176399 USD and is up 3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $82,118,001.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://catizen.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

