Celer Network (CELR) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $14.16 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 7.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. Celer Network has a total market capitalization of $108.23 million and approximately $14.16 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.37 or 0.00254369 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,763,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Celer Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,763,424,106.9912 in circulation. The last known price of Celer Network is 0.01448584 USD and is up 15.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $44,637,319.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celer.network/#.”

