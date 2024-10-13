CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

CX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised CEMEX from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of CEMEX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CEMEX in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CEMEX from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.12.

CX stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.93. CEMEX has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. CEMEX had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CEMEX will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.021 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in CEMEX by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the first quarter worth $91,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEMEX by 3,180.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,923 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CEMEX during the first quarter valued at $102,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

