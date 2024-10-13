Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.40.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CSR shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 199.4% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Centerspace in the first quarter worth about $545,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Centerspace by 5.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Centerspace during the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 1,438.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 97,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after acquiring an additional 91,573 shares during the period. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CSR opened at $69.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.77. Centerspace has a one year low of $46.74 and a one year high of $76.16.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($1.39). The business had revenue of $65.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.90 million. Centerspace had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Centerspace will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Centerspace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -375.00%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

