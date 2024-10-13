Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives $42.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CENTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Central Garden & Pet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $29.43 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $27.70 and a fifty-two week high of $41.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $996.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $48,740.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,370.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Central Garden & Pet news, Chairman William E. Brown sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $2,012,400.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,125,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,758,426.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brooks Pennington III sold 1,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $48,740.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,370.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,986 shares of company stock valued at $2,146,841 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.28% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 30.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,636,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,309 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 0.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,653,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,682,000 after acquiring an additional 29,780 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 24.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,303,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,040,000 after acquiring an additional 457,699 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 29.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,087,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after buying an additional 480,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 7.2% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,112,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,070,000 after buying an additional 74,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and containment, grooming products, waste management, and training pads; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; products for equine and livestock; animal and household health and insect control products; aquariums and terrariums, including fixtures and stands, water conditioners and supplements, water pumps and filters, and lighting systems and accessories; and live fish and small animals, as well as outdoor cushions.

