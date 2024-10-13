Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the September 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CPYYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Centrica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th.

Get Centrica alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centrica

Centrica Stock Up 1.9 %

Centrica Cuts Dividend

Centrica stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.38. 4,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,908. Centrica has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $8.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.72.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0691 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

Centrica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Scandinavia, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Energy, and Upstream segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.