Centrifuge 1-Day Volume Hits $678,329.21 (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000535 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $20.11 million and $678,329.21 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 554,103,272 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 554,066,393 with 502,292,100 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.33628051 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $332,434.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars.

