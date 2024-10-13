CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Raised to $96.00 at Barclays

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CF Industries from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on CF Industries from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

NYSE:CF opened at $87.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.22. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $90.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CF. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $1,251,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $610,000. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $863,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at $19,824,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,546,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,933,000 after purchasing an additional 630,264 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

