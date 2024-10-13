CGX Energy (CVE:OYL) Shares Up 26.7% – Time to Buy?

CGX Energy Inc. (CVE:OYL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 26.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. 233,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 345% from the average session volume of 52,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of C$74.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.33.

CGX Energy Company Profile

CGX Energy Inc, an oil and gas exploration company, explores for and evaluates petroleum and natural gas properties in Guyana, South America. It holds interests in a petroleum prospecting licenses and related petroleum agreements on Corentyne block in the Guyana Basin, offshore Guyana. The company also constructs and develops the Berbice Deep Water Port project in Guyana.

