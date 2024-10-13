Challenger Limited (CGFPD) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 13th

Challenger Limited (ASX:CGFPD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 1.39 per share on Sunday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This is a boost from Challenger’s previous interim dividend of $1.38.
Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets across the world. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.
