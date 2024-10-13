Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Holdings Raised by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 403.2% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 118.0% during the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC raised its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVX stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,051,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,765,251. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $135.37 and a one year high of $170.17. The firm has a market cap of $276.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Chevron from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.81.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

