CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires 2,291 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 40.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,924 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 287,102 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $48,822,000 after purchasing an additional 97,830 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 171,641 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,188,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 167,660 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,511,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Susquehanna upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HSBC cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total transaction of $539,156.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.80, for a total value of $1,358,400.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 213,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,229,207.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 3,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.15, for a total value of $539,156.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,355,180.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,245 shares of company stock valued at $3,679,407. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.9 %

QCOM opened at $169.98 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $189.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.85 and its 200 day moving average is $182.09.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 23.32%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.