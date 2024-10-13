CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Buys New Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,003 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $827,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $242.00 to $299.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $239.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $290.47.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,916,693.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,616,730. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total value of $136,499.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,280 shares of company stock worth $5,183,340 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADSK stock opened at $281.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $258.65 and a 200-day moving average of $241.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $282.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

