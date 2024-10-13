CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases 283 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,675 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 28.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Adobe by 63.8% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,186.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total transaction of $85,254.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total value of $857,151.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,405,722.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $17,642,653. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $495.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.97 and a 1 year high of $638.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $219.67 billion, a PE ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a return on equity of 42.82% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.