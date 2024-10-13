CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Reduces Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for 0.7% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.
McKesson Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $505.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $528.73 and its 200-day moving average is $552.97. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $431.35 and a 52-week high of $637.51.
McKesson Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.70%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have issued reports on MCK. Leerink Partners reduced their target price on shares of McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $596.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $531.00 price target (down previously from $603.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.86.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,094,604.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About McKesson
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
