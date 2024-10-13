China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Short Interest Update

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,086,000 shares, a growth of 114.2% from the September 15th total of 974,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20,860.0 days.
China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of CHEAF remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.35.
About China Eastern Airlines
