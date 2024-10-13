China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Short Interest Update

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,086,000 shares, a growth of 114.2% from the September 15th total of 974,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 20,860.0 days.

China Eastern Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of CHEAF remained flat at $0.26 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.35.

About China Eastern Airlines

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People’s Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

