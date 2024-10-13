China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
China Green Agriculture Price Performance
CGA opened at $2.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market cap of $30.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.54. China Green Agriculture has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $4.00.
About China Green Agriculture
