Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,274 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 225.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.8% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 23 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.60 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMG stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $898,537.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 457,764 shares in the company, valued at $26,115,436.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,127. 1.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

