Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CJEWY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $15.89.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile
