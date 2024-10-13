Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CJEWY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.66 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a 12 month low of $7.76 and a 12 month high of $15.89.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Cambodia, Canada, Korea, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, the United States, and Vietnam. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

