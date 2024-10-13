Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 59.0% from the September 15th total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CHGCY traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.12. 1,360,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,454. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $14.10 and a twelve month high of $25.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.41.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Chugai Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 32.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chugai Pharmaceutical will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company’s products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.