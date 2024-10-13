Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) PT Raised to $98.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $97.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.50.

Shares of CHD opened at $101.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.54. Church & Dwight has a fifty-two week low of $82.25 and a fifty-two week high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,865,000 after acquiring an additional 354,946 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,968,000 after acquiring an additional 92,862 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,586,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,566,000 after acquiring an additional 153,127 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 31,145 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,334,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,233,000 after purchasing an additional 277,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

