Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Financial Review

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Free Report) and Cielo (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Grab and Cielo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grab -8.24% -3.35% -2.50% Cielo 17.54% 12.28% 1.80%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

55.5% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Cielo shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Grab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Recommendations

Grab has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cielo has a beta of 1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Grab and Cielo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grab 0 0 7 0 3.00 Cielo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grab presently has a consensus target price of $4.71, suggesting a potential upside of 29.16%. Given Grab’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grab is more favorable than Cielo.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Grab and Cielo”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grab $2.58 billion 5.54 -$434.00 million ($0.07) -52.14 Cielo $2.12 billion 1.07 $418.05 million $0.16 5.25

Cielo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cielo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cielo beats Grab on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grab

(Get Free Report)

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings. Grab Holdings Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

About Cielo

(Get Free Report)

Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts. It also offers services related to the processing means of payments that involve cards, maintenance services, and contacts with merchants for acceptance of credit and debit cards; development and licensing of computer software; electronic transactions processing; and technology services for collection and management of accounts payable and receivable using the Internet. The company was formerly known as Companhia Brasileira de Meios de Pagamento and changed its name to Cielo S.A. in December 2009. Cielo S.A. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

