Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by Willner & Heller LLC

Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 300.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 3,302.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 501,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,194,000 after buying an additional 486,500 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cintas by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 366,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,326,000 after purchasing an additional 201,955 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $84,646,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Cintas by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,206,969,000 after purchasing an additional 112,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 124.9% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 195,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,318,000 after buying an additional 108,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,083,425.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.92 on Friday, reaching $208.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,347,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,670. The stock has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $123.65 and a 12-month high of $211.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $212.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Baird R W cut Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.63.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

