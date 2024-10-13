Citigroup Increases Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target to $37.00

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Virtu Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Virtu Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.79.

Shares of VIRT stock opened at $32.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $32.88.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $385.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.92 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

In other Virtu Financial news, Director Virginia Gambale sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $147,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,530.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 1,014.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 164,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,007,000 after purchasing an additional 149,634 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth $827,000. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 12.7% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Center Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

