City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Short Interest Up 96.9% in September

City Developments Limited (OTCMKTS:CDEVY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 96.9% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

City Developments Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CDEVY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.04. 1,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,686. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.11. City Developments has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $5.06.

City Developments Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $0.0134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th.

About City Developments

City Developments Limited (CDL) is a leading global real estate company with a network spanning 112 locations in 29 countries and regions. Listed on the Singapore Exchange, the Group is one of the largest companies by market capitalisation. Its income-stable and geographically-diverse portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, shopping malls and integrated developments.

