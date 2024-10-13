City State Bank Cuts Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

City State Bank lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of T. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

T stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.83. The stock has a market cap of $153.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.60. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.23 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 63.79%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.38.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

