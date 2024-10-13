City State Bank Has $4.26 Million Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

City State Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,475 shares during the quarter. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.6% of City State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. City State Bank’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 568.8% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 84,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,372,000 after acquiring an additional 71,506 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 196,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $52.94 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.27 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.192 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.