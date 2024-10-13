City State Bank Takes $485,000 Position in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP)

City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFGP. Shearwater Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Helen Stephens Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 42,268 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after buying an additional 34,697 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ DFGP opened at $54.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.58. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.14 and a 1 year high of $55.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.2667 per share. This is a positive change from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 16th.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

