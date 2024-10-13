ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ClimateRock (NASDAQ:CLRC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ClimateRock Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLRC remained flat at $11.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. ClimateRock has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $12.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.48.

Get ClimateRock alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ClimateRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRC. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in ClimateRock by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 310,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after purchasing an additional 36,444 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of ClimateRock by 504.8% in the second quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 147,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 123,161 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClimateRock in the 2nd quarter worth $1,138,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the second quarter valued at about $699,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClimateRock in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. Institutional investors own 55.48% of the company’s stock.

ClimateRock Company Profile

ClimateRock focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination within climate change, environment, renewable energy and emerging, and clean technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ClimateRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClimateRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.