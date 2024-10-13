Clover Co. Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:CLV)

Clover Co. Limited (ASX:CLV – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Sunday, November 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, October 20th.
Clover Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.49.
About Clover
