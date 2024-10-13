Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Shares Bought by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 435,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,838 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $17,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cognex by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,334,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $723,524,000 after buying an additional 203,149 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,239.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 777 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Cognex by 94.4% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,514 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Cognex in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Cognex from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.17.

CGNX stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.16 and a beta of 1.41. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $53.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 2,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at $437,950.80. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cognex news, CFO Dennis Fehr bought 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $249,922.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,570 shares in the company, valued at $249,922.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dianne M. Parrotte purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.62 per share, with a total value of $77,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,950.80. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

