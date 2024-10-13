Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $26.31.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.