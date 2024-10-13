Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% per year over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE UTF opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $18.37 and a 52-week high of $26.31.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
