Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:LDP)

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Sunday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Price Performance
LDP traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,084. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a twelve month low of $16.42 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.05.
About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
