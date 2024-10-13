Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Sunday, October 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 44.2% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund Price Performance
RFI stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.88. The company had a trading volume of 58,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,177. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.98.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.
