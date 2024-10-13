Cohort (LON:CHRT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Cohort plc (LON:CHRT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 806.69 ($10.56) and traded as high as GBX 874 ($11.44). Cohort shares last traded at GBX 868 ($11.36), with a volume of 45,840 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cohort in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Cohort Stock Performance

Cohort Increases Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 859.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 808.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £350.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,284.21 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a GBX 10.10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Cohort’s previous dividend of $4.70. Cohort’s payout ratio is currently 3,947.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cohort news, insider Simon Walther acquired 598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 906 ($11.86) per share, with a total value of £5,417.88 ($7,090.54). In other Cohort news, insider Andrew Stephen Thomis sold 19,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 808 ($10.57), for a total transaction of £155,329.92 ($203,284.81). Also, insider Simon Walther purchased 598 shares of Cohort stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 906 ($11.86) per share, for a total transaction of £5,417.88 ($7,090.54). 39.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cohort

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense, security, and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, Portugal, Africa, North and South America, and the Asia Pacific and Africa. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; and communications systems.

Read More

