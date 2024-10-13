Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) 1-Day Volume Hits $24.24 Million

Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 13th. One Coinbase Wrapped BTC token can now be bought for approximately $62,554.14 or 0.99868330 BTC on major exchanges. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a total market cap of $389.60 million and approximately $24.24 million worth of Coinbase Wrapped BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Coinbase Wrapped BTC has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000076 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.13 or 0.00254056 BTC.

Coinbase Wrapped BTC Profile

Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s launch date was September 11th, 2024. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s total supply is 6,228 tokens. The official website for Coinbase Wrapped BTC is coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc. Coinbase Wrapped BTC’s official Twitter account is @coinbase.

Buying and Selling Coinbase Wrapped BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Coinbase Wrapped BTC (CBBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Coinbase Wrapped BTC has a current supply of 6,228.26964159. The last known price of Coinbase Wrapped BTC is 62,829.22510787 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $23,902,318.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://coinbase.com/campaigns/cbbtc.”

