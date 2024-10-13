Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPG) Plans $1.36 Interim Dividend

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBAPG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, October 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.364 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia Stock Performance
