Community Bancorp (CMTV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 on November 1st

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is an increase from Community Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.8 %

CMTV stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 275 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a 200 day moving average of $15.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $92.85 million, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.34. Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $20.00.

Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CMTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.48% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $9.87 million for the quarter.

About Community Bancorp

Community Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for Community National Bank that provides financial services to individuals, businesses, nonprofit organizations, and municipalities in northern and central Vermont. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as standby letters of credit; and business checking and other deposit accounts, cash management services, repurchase agreements, ACH and wire transfer services, card processing, and remote deposit capture.

