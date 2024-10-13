Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 14,228 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,267 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Intel were worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,098,435 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,186,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310,528 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Intel by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 112,093,582 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,951,174,000 after acquiring an additional 15,475,631 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 77,822,587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,410,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,841,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,759,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,513,226 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,161,779,000 after acquiring an additional 487,191 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.56. 43,585,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,055,309. Intel Co. has a one year low of $18.51 and a one year high of $51.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.78. The stock has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Intel Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.