Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Grows Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 641,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 128,190 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 1.5% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned about 0.09% of Blackstone worth $98,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total value of $17,561,522.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 799,749 shares in the company, valued at $120,610,146.69. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Blackstone from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE:BX traded up $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,205,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,553. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.59 and a fifty-two week high of $161.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.72 and its 200-day moving average is $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $109.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Blackstone’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 115.90%.

Blackstone Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.