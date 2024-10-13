Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $1.82 Million Position in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 131,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,614,000 after purchasing an additional 10,659 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,669,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,407,000 after purchasing an additional 54,189 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 24,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VMI traded up $7.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $301.15. The stock had a trading volume of 101,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,461. The business’s fifty day moving average is $282.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.33 and a beta of 1.02. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.63 and a twelve month high of $307.67.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 4.09%. As a group, research analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 16.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 28.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VMI. DA Davidson upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In other Valmont Industries news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,998.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Valmont Industries news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,998.79. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total value of $480,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,942.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

