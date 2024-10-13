Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $57.06 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 187,380 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $57,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Willner & Heller LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in McDonald’s by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Exchange Bank grew its stake in McDonald’s by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Bank now owns 2,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,131 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,557,060. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $285,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,557,060. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock worth $9,493,973. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.50.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $305.04. 1,775,710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,543. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $306.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.44%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

