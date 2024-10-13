Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $973,000. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,021,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 56,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,832,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $582.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,591,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,727. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $583.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $543.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

